Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

