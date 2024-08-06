Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 20,235 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.