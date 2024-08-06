Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 23,596 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 315,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 75,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,759,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE EVH opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.