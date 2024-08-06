Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 24,087 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $128,203,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after buying an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 11,813.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,504 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

