Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 39,248 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,727.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,738.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.