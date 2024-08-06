Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 299 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.