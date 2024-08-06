Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 48,199 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

