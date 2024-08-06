Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 535,363 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535,363 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.
In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $111.29.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
