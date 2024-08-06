Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 62,404 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,404 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $9,480,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 79,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.54.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

