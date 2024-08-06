Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,903 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bwcp LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.