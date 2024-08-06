Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 794 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 3.8 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $103.61. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.