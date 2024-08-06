Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

