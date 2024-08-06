Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,661,000 after buying an additional 527,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

