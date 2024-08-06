Javier Olivan Sells 412 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total transaction of $214,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $195,642.32.

On Thursday, July 11th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72.

On Friday, July 5th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $210,944.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.41, for a total transaction of $211,936.92.

On Thursday, June 20th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $206,824.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76.

On Thursday, May 30th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.5 %

META stock opened at $475.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.57.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 176,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,956,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.84.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

