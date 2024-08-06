Jaye Thompson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) VP Jaye Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 262,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,572.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaye Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Jaye Thompson bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.