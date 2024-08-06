JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock remained flat at $14.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 460,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 2.28. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.