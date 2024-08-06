Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 0.7 %

JRSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.