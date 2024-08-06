JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Plans Variable Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,811. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

