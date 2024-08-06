J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $11.86 on Tuesday, hitting $171.22. 39,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 66.22%.

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

