J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of JJSF traded up $11.86 on Tuesday, hitting $171.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.61.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

