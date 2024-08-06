John D. Rainey Sells 3,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WMT stock opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

