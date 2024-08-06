John Ramsay Acquires 10,000 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider John Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($63,386.58).

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,341.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 530.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 510.52. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.35).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.99) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.52) to GBX 565 ($7.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 570.80 ($7.29).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.