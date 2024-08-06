Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.69.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.18. 1,080,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock valued at $796,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 197,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,084,000 after purchasing an additional 157,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

