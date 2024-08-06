JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $120.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Get Middleby alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MIDD

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.37. 178,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,446. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Middleby by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 14,616.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.