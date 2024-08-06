JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $160.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,792. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.26.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,866 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $9,247,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

