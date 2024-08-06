JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $94.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 2,980,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.