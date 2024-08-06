JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. 136,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

