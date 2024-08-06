JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $69.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on K. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

K stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellanova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

