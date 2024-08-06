JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $315.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.13. The stock had a trading volume of 59,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.58. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

