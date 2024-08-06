JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 280,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

