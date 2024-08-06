JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,809. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.