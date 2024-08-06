Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

