Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Aug 6th, 2024

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KAROGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Karooooo has a payout ratio of 242.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Karooooo to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.1%.

Karooooo Stock Performance

NASDAQ KARO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $767.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.01. Karooooo has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KAROGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.88%. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

