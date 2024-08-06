Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at DA Davidson

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

K opened at $74.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,939,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

