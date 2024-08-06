Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NYSE K traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,936. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $38,939,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

