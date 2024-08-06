Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Up 9.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,594 ($20.37) and last traded at GBX 1,509.01 ($19.28). Approximately 2,049,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average daily volume of 179,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,378 ($17.61).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,719.01%.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Keller Group Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,333.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keller Group

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,313.74). Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.