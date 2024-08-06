Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.60

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keller Group Stock Up 11.9 %

LON KLR traded up GBX 164 ($2.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,542 ($19.71). 2,135,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,333.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,125.47. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 672 ($8.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,594 ($20.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,257.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,313.74). 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,750 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keller Group

Keller Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.