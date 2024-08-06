Kennametal (KMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY24 guidance at $1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kennametal Stock Performance
Shares of KMT opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kennametal
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kennametal
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.