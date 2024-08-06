Kennametal (KMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY24 guidance at $1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kennametal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.