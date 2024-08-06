Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 229,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.