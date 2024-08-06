Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $70,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

