Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 2,644,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,005 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,396,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,493,000 after buying an additional 2,580,191 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,762,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

