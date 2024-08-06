Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $204.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $195.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

