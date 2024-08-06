Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $249.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $213.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.61. 186,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.