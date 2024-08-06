Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $190.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,963. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $202.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

