Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $26.20.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Ann Scully bought 2,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $340,295.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

