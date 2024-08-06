Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $8,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $234.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.