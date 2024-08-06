Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,333,559 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 47.88%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.