Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 351,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in InMode by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after buying an additional 261,252 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900,831 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 899,166 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,004 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

InMode Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.