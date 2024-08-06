Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 728 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $79,404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 68.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 43.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $150.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.02. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.28.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday. Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

