LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $136.81.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

